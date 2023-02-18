Watch Now
2 persons of interest charged with murder in Dunedin Road shooting in Portsmouth

News 3
Portsmouth police investigate a homicide on Feb. 16, 2023, in the 600 block of Dunedin Road.
Posted at 4:33 PM, Feb 18, 2023
and last updated 2023-02-18 16:33:12-05

PORTSMOUTH, Va. — Saturday, Portsmouth Police announced two persons of interest they're currently searching for have been charged with murder after a deadly shooting on Dunedin Road on Feb. 16.

Officers found Glenn Wallace, 29, with deadly injuries.

READ: Man found dead on Dunedin Rd. in Portsmouth; homicide investigation underway

According to police, Diamond Woodhouse, 23, has been charged with first degree murder, and Rashad Walker, 24, has been charged with first degree murder and use of a firearm.

Portsmouth Police told News 3 Walker also has charges on file from the City of Alexandria for Assault & Battery and Brandishing a Firearm.

Investigators are currently looking for Walker and Woodhouse.

According to police, both are possibly driving a Black Nissan Altima with Virginia tags 73347V, and a White Nissan Altima with Virginia tags TZN-6819.

Anyone with information on where Walker and Woodhouse could be is asked to contact the Portsmouth Police Department Investigations Bureau at (757) 393–8536 or the Crime Line at 1–888-LOCK-U-UP.

You can also reach the Crime Line at **TIPS (**8477).

