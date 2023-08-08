2 teens accused of shooting at VBPD officer to stay in custody, judge says

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — A judge on Monday ruled a second 16-year-old accused of shooting at a Virginia Beach police officer will stay in custody for now.

Virginia Beach police said the teens shot at the officer around 2:15 in the morning on Aug. 2. It happened on Craftsman Drive in the Level Green area.

Police said the officer was in an unmarked car and doing surveillance after a recent car theft. The officer was hit by broken glass and fired back, but no one was shot.

Two 16-year-old boys have been charged with tampering with an automobile, shooting at a vehicle and possession of a firearm by a juvenile. However, officers think other suspects were also involved.