2 teens accused of shooting at VBPD officer to stay in custody, judge says

Posted at 11:38 PM, Aug 07, 2023
and last updated 2023-08-07 23:38:04-04

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — A judge on Monday ruled a second 16-year-old accused of shooting at a Virginia Beach police officer will stay in custody for now.

Bond denied for teen accused of shooting at Virginia Beach police officer

Jay Greene
5:37 PM, Aug 04, 2023

Virginia Beach police said the teens shot at the officer around 2:15 in the morning on Aug. 2. It happened on Craftsman Drive in the Level Green area.

Jay Greene
12:14 PM, Aug 02, 2023

Police said the officer was in an unmarked car and doing surveillance after a recent car theft. The officer was hit by broken glass and fired back, but no one was shot.

Two 16-year-old boys have been charged with tampering with an automobile, shooting at a vehicle and possession of a firearm by a juvenile. However, officers think other suspects were also involved.

