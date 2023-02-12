Watch Now
Boy suffers life-threatening injury from Cedar Lane shooting in Portsmouth

Portsmouth police
Portsmouth police
Posted at 9:26 PM, Feb 11, 2023
and last updated 2023-02-11 21:26:45-05

PORTSMOUTH, Va. — A boy has suffered a life-threatening injury after a shooting in Portsmouth, police said.

According to PPD, this happened on Cedar Lane. Police tweeted about this just after 9:00 p.m. Saturday.

PPD told News 3 that a "juvenile male" was taken to a hospital to be treated for a life-threatening injury.

As of Saturday night, police have not released information regarding any suspects or motives leading up to this shooting.

This is a developing story.

