Cola Beale, convicted of murdering girlfriend & father, back in Norfolk court for allegedly killing cousin

NORFOLK, Va. — Cola Beale, who was found guilty earlier this year for killing his girlfriend and adoptive father in 2022 will be back in court on Monday for allegedly killing his cousin.

Beale is accused of murdering 32-year-old cousin, Downing McLean — his third and final victim in the crime spree. He faces charges of first-degree murder and use of a gun to commit murder.

Norfolk Cola Beale convicted of two murders, burning down his girlfriend's townhome Foster Meyerson

In March 2022, Beale shot his girlfriend, Czavi'er Hill, 31, in the head inside her Virginia Beach home and then set the residence on fire, burning Hill's dog alive while it was caged in a kennel.

A couple of days later, police say Beale shot and killed his adoptive father, Clifton Baxter, 73, while he slept on the couch inside his house.

Beale admitted to these killings in a police interrogation and a News 3 jailhouse interview.

Part 1: Cola Beale IV interview from jail after being arrested, accused of 3 homicides

In that same interview with News 3, Beale said he killed McClean by shooting him in the head and back after the two argued.

"I got fed up with him because he didn't think I was helping him, so I said, 'Man, I just killed two people... do you think I'm not ready to shoot again?'" Beale said. "I went right in the kitchen, shot him in the head. He didn’t drop and kept moving, so I shot him in the back to make sure he hit the ground."

Norfolk Cola Beale convicted of two murders, burning down his girlfriend's townhome Foster Meyerson

In the Virginia Beach trial in March, Beale was convicted after just two days. He's scheduled to be sentenced on those charges on July 2.

Beale gave another jailhouse interview after that conviction where he expressed remorse for his crimes.

Cola Beale expresses regret in jailhouse interview after murder conviction

"I wish their loved ones would heal, but I know right now they're all taking time to heal," he told News 3's Jay Greene in March. "Hopefully it's soon."

Beale's four-day trial in Norfolk is set to begin Tuesday and News 3 will be inside the courtroom.