Elizabeth city man sentenced for death of three-week-old infant

ELIZABETH CITY, N.C. — An Elizabeth City mas was sentenced for the death of a three-week-old baby.

Tommy Lee Montez, 26, plead guilty Monday to second‑degree murder in Pasquotank County Superior Court and was sentenced to 14 to 18 years.

The charge stems from an incident on Nov. 20, 2022, when officers from the Elizabeth City Police Department were dispatched to Sentara Albemarle Medical Center after a report of a child’s death. The victim was identified as Julius Saucedo, three weeks old, of the 800 block of Greenleaf Street in Elizabeth City.