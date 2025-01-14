Former corrections officer arrested in connection to large-scale drug operation in Chesapeake

CHESAPEAKE, Va. — Three people, including a former corrections officer, were arrested Tuesday in connection to a large-scale drug operation worth more than $200,000 at Indian Creek Correctional Center in Chesapeake, says the Virginia Department of Corrections.

On Sept. 8, 2024, Betty Jo Hoyer and Michael Norman Hoyer visited the facility to see their son, who is an inmate there. According to VADOC, the couple concealed a large amount of Buprenorphine and Naxolone strips, methamphetamine, and tobacco into the correctional center.

The Hoyers later admitted to bringing the drugs after VADOC recovered the drugs and launced an investigation.

“Drugs and contraband have absolutely no place in our facilities,” said VADOC Director Chad Dotson. “I want to thank the certified police officers of the VADOC’s OLES for their dedication to this case and many others. I also thank the Corrections Officers at Indian Creek who contributed to this investigation. This was a significant drug and contraband seizure, and their work should be commended by all who value public safety in our Commonwealth.”

Former VADOC corrections officer Krystal Shannon Clay, was also arrested and charged with delivery of drugs to an inmate in relation to this investigation.

This is an active investigation and VADOC has not provided any further information at this time.