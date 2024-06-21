Hampton man pleads guilty to recording minors in restrooms at amusement parks

NORFOLK, Va. — A Hampton man pleaded guilty on Friday to recording minors in amusement park restrooms, according to the U.S. Attorney for the Eastern District of Virginia.

Corey Thomas Mason, 29, used a cell phone to record two videos of exposed minors in a restroom stall at an amusement park according to court documents.

in February of 2022, police conducted a review of Mason's cellphone in relation to a video voyeurism incident that occurred at Norfolk Naval Shipyard in Portsmouth.

Upon reviewing the content of the phone, police said they found several suspected recordings of males utilizing bathroom stalls.

On April 13, 2022, a federal search warrant was obtained to fully review the contents of the phone. Investigators found 141 voyeuristic videos taken in what appeared to be bathroom stalls, including two videos of minors.

Mason is scheduled for sentencing on October 18 and faces up to 20 years in prison.