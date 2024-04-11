Human remains found in Sailor's house after missing man's passport found in his car: Court Docs

This article contains graphic details of a possible death that may not be suitable for all audiences.

PORTSMOUTH, Va.—The family of a missing Portsmouth man told News 3 they're mourning his death.

Hector Olmeda Jr. was reported missing by his mother on March 16, more than two weeks after she had last heard from him on Feb. 27.

As of Thursday, Portsmouth Police had no new information about the missing person case, but confirmed Naval Criminal Investigative Services (NCIS) is now in charge of the investigation.

Court documents filed in Portsmouth this week indicate that when Olmeda disappeared, he'd been staying with his friend, a Navy Sailor named Angelo McDuffie.

McDuffie, 32, had a run-in with police on Feb. 27, when they say McDuffie led them on a high-speed chase.

After his arrest, police searched McDuffie's car where they say they found Olmeda's phone, banking documents, and his passport.

Investigators then secured warrants to look through McDuffie's home in March.

After searching the home, investigators say they found a bucket that they believed to contain human flesh.

Investigators also said they found pieces of carpet removed, blood soaked into the floor boards, and tools charred in a portable fire pit.

Court documents also describe McDuffie's actions on Feb. 6 when he went to the hospital for a "mental breakdown" and spoke with 911 dispatchers about Olmeda.

McDuffie is thus far facing criminal charges related to the high-speed chase.

No charges have been filed in relation to Olmeda's dissapearance.

Olmeda's family asked for privacy as they grieve.