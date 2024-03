PORTSMOUTH, Va. — Investigators are searching for 32-year-old Hector Enrique Olmeda Jr., who was last seen on Feb. 27 on Wilcox Avenue.

Olmeda Jr. is a white male, 5'7" and 140 pounds. Police say he has a history of mental illness.

Police are asking that anyone with information on Olmeda Jr.'s whereabouts contact the Portsmouth Police Special Victims Unit at (757) 393-8536.

