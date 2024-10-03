Inmate, gang member charged in killing of K9, stabs 2 corrections officers

JARRATT, Va. — An inmate at the Greensville Correctional Center is currently under investigation for stabbing two corrections officers.

Axel Wilfredo Ortiz Garcia, 26, allegedly attacked the officers Tuesday afternoon. Following the attack, both officers were transported to the hospital but they have since been discharged, according to The Virginia Department of Corrections.

Garcia is a part of the MS-13 gang and one of four inmates accused of killing a K9 dog and assaulting a corrections officer back in April.

Garcia was initially arrested back in 2018 for aggravated malicious wounding and use of a firearm in commission of a felony. He received 16 years in prison for the two charges.

The altercation is currently under investigation. News 3 will provide updates as they come in.