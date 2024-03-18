Man arrested after shooting in Taco Bell parking lot on Monticello Ave.: NPD

NORFOLK, Va. — Police have arrested and charged a man following a shooting in the Taco Bell parking lot on Monticello Avenue that injured another man early Sunday morning.

On Mar. 17 around 3:10 a.m., police were dispatched to a call for a gunshot victim at the Taco Bell at 2011 Monticello Avenue.

When officers arrived, they found a 36-year-old man suffering from a non-life-threatening injury. He was taken to the hospital and is expected to recover.

Police say the preliminary investigation determined that two people had an altercation in the parking lot when the shooting took place.

Detectives have charged 23-year-old Jermaine M. McIntosh Jr. with malicious wounding and use of a firearm.

McIntosh Jr. is currently being held in Norfolk City Jail without bond.

