Man injured in shooting on Berkley Avenue Ext in Norfolk

NORFOLK, Va — A man is in the hospital after a shooting in Norfolk Tuesday night.

Norfolk Police responded to the 1800 block of the Berkley Avenue Ext. for a report of a shooting around 7:25 p.m. Police found a man with a gunshot wound. The man was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Police say the investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Norfolk Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.

