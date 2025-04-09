Watch Now
Man injured in shooting on Berkley Avenue Ext in Norfolk

NORFOLK, Va — A man is in the hospital after a shooting in Norfolk Tuesday night.

Norfolk Police responded to the 1800 block of the Berkley Avenue Ext. for a report of a shooting around 7:25 p.m. Police found a man with a gunshot wound. The man was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Police say the investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Norfolk Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.

News 3 continues to track homicides in Hampton Roads with its interactive map. This is the first project of its kind to aggregate, track and report homicide deaths throughout the entire Hampton Roads region.

