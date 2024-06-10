Man killed in shooting on North Trellis Court in Newport News

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — A shooting in Newport News Sunday night left one man dead and another hurt.

Just after 5:30, police said officers were called to North Trellis Court where they found two men had been shot. One had non-life-threatening injuries while the second man was taken to the hospital where he later died.

Police said they do not have any suspect information at this time.

The victim's identity was not immediately released.

Authorities are asking anyone with information to call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.