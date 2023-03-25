Man suffers serious injuries in Hampton shooting on Sacramento Drive Saturday

HAMPTON, Va. — Saturday afternoon, Hampton Police told News 3 a man suffered serious injuries after a shooting on Sacramento Drive.

According to police, the call for the shooting came in just before 5:30 p.m. Saturday.

The man was taken to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries.

This is the second reported shooting that took place on Saturday.

Earlier that day, a woman suffered serious injuries related to a shooting on LaSalle Avenue.

As of Saturday night, Police have not released any suspect information or information regarding a motive or circumstances that led up to the shooting.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Hampton Police Division at (757) 727–6111 or the Crime Line at 1–888-LOCK-U-UP.

Tipsters can also send an anonymous tip by visiting the secure tip form at P3Tips.com.

Crime Line callers remain anonymous and never appear in court.

If a Crime Line tip results in an arrest, the caller may be eligible for a cash reward of up to $1,000.