Newport News mother hopes recent funding for gun violence prevention initiative makes a difference

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — Gun violence is a growing problem in communities across Hampton Roads.

City leaders in Newport News are getting funding for its multi-layered approach to address crime and combat this specific issue.

One mother said she knows all to well about the impacts of gun violence.

"It's unfortunate that something so tragic could happen on school property during two big school events, and you think your son just going to a basketball game. You would never think that will be the last time you would see him," said January Serda, lost son to gun violence.

It's been two years since Serda lost her son, Justice Dunham. It's a pain she said no mother should have to experience.

"To lose a child so violently, so suddenly, it's just not natural. All I can say is my son should be here," said Serda.

Dunham died in a shooting after a basketball game at Menchville High School back in 2021.

Last year, News 3 learned a Warwick High school student was charged and indicted by a grand jury.

"Through grief and healing, I've moved passed anger and I'm now more in a state of wanting change," said Serda.

It's change the City of Newport News is hoping to make.

Tuesday, $760,000 made its way to the cityand will be used for the Sheriff's Office's Gun Violence and Violent Crime Reduction Initiative.

"The city went into a great deal of effort to try and do the research to find out what can actually reduce crime. They decided up into sections and that's what the grant is funding," said Congressman Bobby Scott.

Part of the funding will go towards technology like new cameras and license plate readers.

Newport News Mayor Phillip Jones said some of the money will even protect and relocate support witnesses needed for testimony.

Yet a big part that stands out is city leaders approach to interrupt cycles of gun violence among youth and young adults between the ages of 13 and 24.

"The bigger piece is the community piece where we need more boots on the ground, we need more support services for families and for youth out here," said Serda.

While the city's sheriff said most of the money will go to a re-entry program which helps adults getting out of jail, Serda is hoping that a big enough chunk will help our youth.

"People have to understand that what happens that one incident where someone is shot is just one piece of it. There's a ripple effect in the community that we have to address because what happens is trauma after trauma. The violence just continues," said Serda.

