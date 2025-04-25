Newport News Police investigating homicide on Heacox Lane

NEWPORT NEWS, Va — Newport News police are investigating a homicide on Heacox Lane.

Around 11:36 a.m. on Monday police responded to the 300 block of Heacox Lane for a welfare check. When officers made entry into the home, they found a woman dead. Police have identified the woman as 79-year-old Hendrika Elizabeth Richard. Following an investigation and medical examiner's report police have ruled the death a homicide.

Police say they have a person of interest, and they are not looking for other suspects. There is no danger to the community.

Newport News Police Department will consult with the Commonwealth Attorney's Office for any charges.