Man pleads guilty to stockpiling 150+ explosives at his Isle of Wight property

ISLE OF WIGHT, Va. — An Isle of Wight man has pleaded guilty to possessing over 150 explosive devices about seven months after they were uncovered — along with bomb-making equipment and riot gear — when law enforcement raided his home, prosecutors say.

Brad Spafford, 36, pleaded guilty to possession of an unregistered destructive device and possession of an unregistered short barrel rifle on Friday after initially pleaded not guilty to both charges. He's facing up to 20 years, but prosecutors say sentences for federal crimes are typically less than the maximum penalties.

Previous coverage: Man arrested after FBI finds 150+ 'finished explosive devices' at his Isle of Wight home

Man arrested after FBI finds 150+ 'finished explosive devices' at his Isle of Wight home

The charges stem from a lengthy FBI investigation dating back to 2023. The investigation started after a source told authorities Spafford and his friends were allegedly preparing for something Spafford "would not be able to do alone,” court documents state.

The source also reported Spafford had lost some of his fingers in 2021 while working on explosive devices. Investigators later discovered that in 2021, Spafford had a completely amputated thumb and other partially amputated fingers, as well as scalp lacerations and hearing loss, prosecutors say. He told hospital staff his injuries were from fireworks, but investigators learned they were from a launcher at his property that he had misfired.

Previous coverage: IOW man arrested by FBI with 150+ explosives denied bond

IOW man arrested by FBI with 150+ explosives denied bond

Investigators also learned Spafford had an unregistered short-barrel rifle and possibly had a highly explosive substance in his freezer, court documents say.

On Dec. 17, Spafford was arrested for possessing the rifle. Authorities then raided his rural Isle of Wight property and found a jar of "extraordinarily dangerous explosive material" next to food in the freezer, among other things.

Other items investigators say they found at Spafford's home include roughly 155 improvised explosive devices (IEDs), which were likely homemade pipe bombs. Some of the explosives were labeled with words like “lethal” and “concussion.” Authorities also uncovered bomb-making equipment, riot gear and empty grenade canisters.

According to court documents, a number of the pipe bombs had to be detonated on-site because of how unstable they were. Neighbors told News 3 they heard this happening "all day long."

Authorities said the finished explosive devices at Spafford's home was possibly the largest supply ever seized in FBI history.

Spafford is scheduled to be sentenced on Dec. 18