Man arrested after FBI finds 150+ 'finished explosive devices' at his Isle of Wight home

ISLE OF WIGHT, Va. — The FBI says an Isle of Wight man was found with possibly the largest supply of "finished explosive devices" ever found in the bureau's history.

According to federal court documents, investigators found "a stockpile of more than 150 homemade improvised explosive devices" at Brad Spafford's farm in Isle of Wight County.

Prosecutors say the explosives included pipe bombs.

Spafford was arrested on December 17.

FBI documents say Spafford is also accused of stockpiling weapons and homemade ammunition, and that he and his friends were preparing for something Spafford could not do alone.

