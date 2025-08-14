Suspect at-large following car chase, police shooting that happened in July: VSP

CARROLLTON, Va. — A suspect is at large following a car chase and a police shooting that took place on July 22, Virginia State Police said Thursday.

21-year-old Newport News resident Adonis Jerbarr Trent Butler was identified by state troopers as the suspect at-large. He is a 6'1" Black male with long black hair, and brown eyes.

On July 22 around 9:41 p.m., a state trooper attempted to pull over a Chevrolet Impala that was speeding on Route 17 southbound near the James River Bridge, according to VSP. The Impala then got stuck on a median near the Eagle Harbor Apartments.

After that, VSP says Butler showed his gun, then a state trooper shot at him — it could not be confirmed whether Butler was injured during this confrontation. Butler fled then fled on foot, according to VSP. Two passengers were left behind in the Impala.

Anyone with information is asked to call VSP at 804-750-8788.