Franklin-Southampton County Fair celebrates comeback after damaging winds last summer

COURTLAND, Va. — A little over a year ago, winds reaching speeds of 80 to 90 mph swept through the Franklin-Southampton County Fairgrounds, devastating many structures and resulting in the cancellation of the fair.

Previous coverage: Fair canceled after storm damages Franklin-Southampton County grounds

Last summer, organizers promised a return to the fair this year, and they fulfilled their commitment.

Glenn Joyner, the president of the fair, was actively preparing for the first night of Fair Week, ensuring all final preparations were completed.

This year’s fair is back in action after a severe weather event in which straight-line winds tore through the fairgrounds.

Joyner recalled how the winds initially came over the trees, with the first point of contact being a tractor-trailer that was lifted and slammed to the ground.

Just days after the destructive winds, the fairgrounds showed extensive damage; walls were torn apart, buildings were compromised, and garage doors were ripped off.

However, the site has since been transformed, with no visible signs left behind from last year's disaster.

Since the end of the previous summer, volunteers have worked diligently to repair and replace everything that had been destroyed.

Joyner noted that the only remnant of a previous structure was a concrete slab, as everything else was demolished and replaced, including a rebuilt food court.

Daniel Johnson, a fair vendor, expressed his excitement over the upgrades, highlighting new features such as air conditioning, tile floors replacing the old concrete, and additional concrete added around the building. Johnson stated, "It's 100% better."

For the past 15 years, Johnson has been serving fresh barbecue at the fair to raise funds for the wrestling team at Franklin High School. Following last year’s storm, his fundraising efforts suffered greatly.

"We bought all that food and had to get rid of it," he explained.

Johnson ended up donating the food, which was sold to help fund repairs to the fairgrounds.

This year, with all rides, shows, and attractions back in place, Johnson and others are eager to begin their work.

Joyner expressed his pride in seeing the fair back on track, stating, "I'm proud, proud to see it back."

The fair is scheduled to run from Wednesday, Aug. 6 through Saturday, Aug. 9 in Courtland. For more information, click here.