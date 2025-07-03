Dump truck overturns, spilling sand on road in Isle of Wight County: VSP

ISLE OF WIGHT COUNTY, Va. — A dump truck carrying sand overturned on a road in Isle of Wight County Thursday afternoon, according to Virginia State Police.

Police say the crash happened at the intersection of Four Square Road and Harry Wilson Road around 12:30 p.m., causing the truck to spill sand onto the road.

The driver was sent to an area hospital with minor injuries, police added.

VDOT crews are at the scene directing drivers towards nearby detours, police shared.

Police say they are still investigating the crash.