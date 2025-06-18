Alleged cockfighting uncovered in Isle of Wight, leading to seizure of 250+ animals: Sheriff's Office

ISLE OF WIGHT COUNTY, Va. — More than 250 animals were seized Monday as a result of an ongoing investigation into alleged animal cruelty and potential cockfighting in Isle of Wight County, according to the Sheriff's Office.

With help from Isle of Wight County Animal Services and the Virginia Animal Fighting Task Force, the sheriff's office carried out a search warrant at the 11000 block of Smith's Neck Road in Carrollton.

The sheriff's office shared that among the over 250 animals seized, there were more than 190 roosters and hens. The scene showed evidence of cockfighting, with roosters exhibiting characteristics of cockfighting modifications and dwellings.

“The evidence recovered during this investigation suggests these birds were being used, or prepared to be used, for illegal fighting activity," said Clarke. "We are committed to holding those responsible accountable under the law."

The sheriff's office said it is still investigating the case, and charges are pending.

Animal services currently have the animals in a safe place where the team can assess their state and decide on the next course of action.