Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
NewsIn Your CommunityIsle of Wight-Franklin

Actions

Man killed in crash on Route 17 in Carrollton

thumbnail_IMG_0262.jpg
Virginia State Police
thumbnail_IMG_0262.jpg
Posted

CARROLLTON, Va. — One person is dead and another hospitalized after a two-vehicle crash Sunday afternoon in Isle of Wight County.

Virginia State Police say the crash happened around 1:53 p.m. at the intersection of Route 17/Carrollton Boulevard and Northgate Drive.

According to investigators, a 2023 Nissan Rogue attempted to cross over the northbound lanes of Route 17 when it was struck on the driver’s side by a 2019 Infiniti Q50 traveling northbound.

The driver of the Nissan, 72-year-old Paul R. Williams of Carrollton, was taken to Riverside Regional Hospital with life-threatening injuries. He later died at the hospital.

The Infiniti’s driver, 24-year-old Carlos Sousa Cunha Jr. of Hampton, was also seriously injured and transported to the same hospital.

State Police say next of kin have been notified. The crash remains under investigation.

More stories from Isle of Wight & Franklin

 

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Dream Home Giveaway