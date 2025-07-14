Man killed in crash on Route 17 in Carrollton

CARROLLTON, Va. — One person is dead and another hospitalized after a two-vehicle crash Sunday afternoon in Isle of Wight County.

Virginia State Police say the crash happened around 1:53 p.m. at the intersection of Route 17/Carrollton Boulevard and Northgate Drive.

According to investigators, a 2023 Nissan Rogue attempted to cross over the northbound lanes of Route 17 when it was struck on the driver’s side by a 2019 Infiniti Q50 traveling northbound.

The driver of the Nissan, 72-year-old Paul R. Williams of Carrollton, was taken to Riverside Regional Hospital with life-threatening injuries. He later died at the hospital.

The Infiniti’s driver, 24-year-old Carlos Sousa Cunha Jr. of Hampton, was also seriously injured and transported to the same hospital.

State Police say next of kin have been notified. The crash remains under investigation.