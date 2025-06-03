Phone call threat sends Carrollton school into lock down

CARROLLTON, Va. — An investigation is underway at Carrollton Elementary School in Isle of Wight County after authorities say a threat was called in Monday afternoon, leading to a lockdown at the school.

The threat was received around 1 p.m., prompting Isle of Wight County Sheriff's deputies to carry out a two-hour sweep of the building. No evidence of a credible threat was discovered, and investigators are now focusing on identifying the individual responsible for the call.

Alecia Paul from the Isle of Wight County Sheriff's Office stated, "It's going to be a few days while we run down those leads. There was never any threat to the students while we were here that we're aware of."

Airis Powell, a parent of a student at the school, expressed her concerns regarding the lack of communication during the lockdown.

“I feel like with the kids not being able to have their phone makes the parents really unaware of what’s going on,” Powell said.

Powell wishes her 8-year-old son could have a cell phone in school to contact her during emergencies. The existing ban on cell phones in public school classrooms stems from Gov. Glenn Youngkin's executive order last year. This policy was further solidified with recent legislation banning cell phones, leaving Powell feeling out of the loop during the incident.

“Very concerned, very worried, and especially when they don't know what's going on, and they don't really explain what's going on, it's very concerning,” Powell added.

The school division issued a notification about the incident around 3 p.m., but parents like Powell indicated they would have appreciated clearer and timelier communication, especially concerning picking up their children.

As the investigation continues, authorities urge anyone with information regarding the threat to contact the sheriff’s office.