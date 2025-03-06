Franklin community coming together to help family of Isle of Wight teacher who died in car crash

FRANKLIN, Va. — The Franklin community is coming together to support the family of an Isle of Wight teacher who police say died in a crash on Route 258 Wednesday.

On Thursday, Serve Restaurant in Franklin had a box covered in wrapping paper with little hearts sitting on a table near the door. On top of the box is some black ribbon and a slot. That’s where people can put gift cards for Kristin Felts’ family.

Along with the box, there’s a family photo and a typed-up message explaining why the display is there.

Woman dies, man seriously hurt following crash on Route 258 in Isle of Wight

Virginia State Police say Felts, who lived in Franklin, swerved on Route 258 in Isle of Wight County Wednesday afternoon near Bows & Arrow Road and hit an oncoming car head-on.

The driver of the other car, state police say, was seriously hurt and taken to a hospital for treatment.

Speed leads to fatal crash in Isle of Wight County: Virginia State Police

On Thursday, the crash was still under investigation but weather and speed were believed to be factors.

The owners of the restaurant in Franklin know Felts and her family well, but were too emotional to talk Thursday.

The gift card collection is just one part of a larger effort being organized to help the family.

In a Facebook post Thursday, Isle of Wight County Schools shared that Felts was a beloved Physical Education teacher at Smithfield Middle School. The post said, in part, "Her kindness, passion, and unwavering commitment to her students will never be forgotten."

The woman coordinating the effort to help Felts’ family was unavailable for an interview Thursday. But in a text message, said “Franklin is more than a town — it’s a family, and we come together in times like this to lift each other up. Right now, we just want to show them love and support in any way we can.”