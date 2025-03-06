Woman dies, man seriously hurt following crash on Route 258 in Isle of Wight

ISLE OF WIGHT, Va. — A woman died following a crash on Route 258 in Isle of Wight County Wednesday afternoon, according to Virginia State Police.

The crash happened around 3:20 p.m. on the highway, south of Bows & Arrows Road, police say.

Police say while going southbound on Route 258, the driver of a Honda Civic swerved into the northbound lanes and into the path of a 2018 Chevrolet Camaro, hitting the vehicle head-on.

The woman driving the Honda was taken to the hospital, where she later died from her injuries, police say. Police identified her as 50-year-old Kristen Felts from Franklin.

The 28-year-old man driving the Camaro was taken to the hospital with serious injuries, police added.

While the crash is still under investigation, police say it appears that weather and speed were both contributing factors in the crash. On Wednesday, the majority of our area was under a tornado watch and a severe thunderstorm watch until 8 p.m. and 6 p.m., respectively.

There is no indication that alcohol was a factor, police say.