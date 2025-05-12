Man arrested after IOW deputies allegedly find close to 1 million child sexual abuse images on his devices

ISLE OF WIGHT CO., Va. — A man has been charged with 10 counts of child pornography after deputies found close to 1 million child sexual abuse images on his devices, according to the Isle of Wight County Sheriff's Office.

Joseph Wayne Clifford, 53, of Carrollton, was arrested early Monday morning, the sheriff's office says.

After receiving a cyber tip, deputies say they executed multiple search warrants at Clifford's home in the 700 block of Chickahominy Loop. Deputies say they uncovered almost 1 million child sexual abuse images on his electronic devices.

Clifford is being held with no bond at Western Tidewater Regional Jail.