VSP trooper shoots at man who displayed gun after Route 17 crash in Carrollton

CARROLLTON, Va. — A trooper fired a shot at a man Monday night after he crashed the car he was driving on Route 17, displayed a gun as he got out of the car and ran away, according to Virginia State Police.

Before the shooting, police say the trooper was trying to pull the driver over for speeding around 9:40 p.m., southbound from the James River Bridge.

After a trooper attempted to pull the driver over, police say the suspect got stuck in the median near Eagle Harbor Apartments. The man then got out of the car and displayed a gun, which is when police say the trooper fired at him. The single shot fired by the trooper did not hit the man, police added.

Police say the man ran away, and as of Tuesday afternoon, they haven't found him.

There were two passengers in the man's vehicle, police say. Neither were injured during the incident. The trooper involved wasn't hurt either, police added.

Police have not shared the driver's name, but they did confirm that authorities have identified him.

Virginia State Police is asking for the public's help as they continue investigating. They say the suspect was driving a Chevrolet Impala, and they're hoping to speak with witnesses or people who have security or doorbell camera footage from the surrounding area of Eagle Harbor Apartments, located at 220 Marsh Landing Drive, between 9:30 p.m. to 10:30 p.m.

Anyone with information is asked to contact state police at 804-750-8789 or submit a tip through questions@vsp.virginia.gov.