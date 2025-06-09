Student arrested for bringing loaded gun to Smithfield HS

SMITHFIELD, Va. — A student was arrested after a loaded firearm was found in their backpack Monday morning, according to an email sent out to families.

Smithfield High School's weapon detection system alerted staff about a possible threat, the email reads. The student was stopped before entering the building. After being searched, a loaded gun was found in their backpack.

Both Smithfield High School and Smithfield Middle School were placed under lockdown "out of an abundance of caution." There is no ongoing threat to students and staff, according to the email sent out by the school.

"We are extremely grateful for the quick response and support of the Isle of Wight County Sheriff's Office and the Smithfield High School team, whose actions helped prevent this situation from escalating further," the email reads.