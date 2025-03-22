Students in Franklin get a little help to finish the school year strong

FRANKLIN, VA — FRANKLIN, Va. – Families in Franklin now have additional resources to help students finish the school year strong.

S.P. Morton Elementary School hosted this year's 2nd Annual Spring Fling, organized by AID NOW. Students attending the event received backpacks and school supplies, while families were offered free health care screenings provided by ODU Community Care. Non-perishable food totes were also distributed by Food Lion Feeds.

Local mom Kenya Jordan highlighted the importance of the event, stating that it serves as a vital support system for families, especially students.

“For those who aren't able to get school supplies, they can come out and receive free supplies, and it also helps the teachers,” Jordan said. “I know teachers reach out, asking parents to help supply materials for students who don’t have them.”

AID NOW's next event is scheduled for August.