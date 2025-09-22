Where you can pick pumpkins and enjoy fall activities in Hampton Roads

SMITHFIELD, Va. — The first day of fall brings new opportunities for family fun in Hampton Roads, and one Smithfield farm is welcoming visitors back to their pumpkin patch after years away from the gourd business.

"The weather this time of year is generally pretty awesome, so it's a great way to just come out and enjoy being outside for a little while," Amanda Browder, co-owner of Browder’s Fresh Pickins said.

Browder's Fresh Pickins in Smithfield has reopened their pumpkin picking operation, offering families three acres of pumpkins to choose from on their expanded property.

What started as an acre and a half of land in 2011 has grown tremendously over the years.

"It's been so long since we've grown pumpkins. Growing all the different varieties, and you know, all their shapes and sizes and seeing that joy when people come here take a look, and, you know, allowing them to be able to pick out what they love -- is really fun," Browder said.

From September until Halloween, visitors can walk through the fields, explore the greenhouse filled with seasonal plants, or enjoy snacks at picnic tables. Some weekends offer additional attractions.

"Some weekends, we'll also have the Smithfield Ice Cream Parlor come and set up their ice cream truck here," Browder said.

As a family owned-and-operated business, the Browder’s keep prices affordable and offer sales throughout the year to make their property accessible to everyone.

The farm aims to provide more than just crops for visitors.

"[We love for people to] have that connection with outdoors [and] nature and also to see where their food comes from, and even have the opportunity to pick their food," Browder said.

Schools and camps can also schedule field trips for students.

“With my background in education, we also give students the opportunity to plant seeds in little containers and we'll talk about the growth and function of plants and things like that when they come out, too,” Browder said.

Other affordable fall activities in Hampton Roads include the Historic Phoebus Fall Festival in Hampton, the Autumn in the Air Festival in Virginia Beach, and farmers markets across the area.

Trunk or treat events are free and offer Halloween fun and fall-specific story times and activities are available at local libraries.

Back at Browder’s, they say they couldn’t have made it this far without the support of the community.

"We are just incredibly appreciative of our customers and the consistent support throughout the years. We are very appreciative for [people] coming out and supporting us, picking the crops, and enjoying this with [their own families]. So, thank you," Browder said.

Families can check Browder's Fresh Pickins on social media for information about sales and special events throughout the season.

"This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy."