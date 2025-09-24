Medically underserved Smithfield community expects new Riverside hospital to open early 2026

SMITHFIELD, Va. — Smithfield neighbors who have waited decades for nearby medical care will finally get relief when the new Riverside Smithfield Hospital opens in January.

Merrill Epley has lived in Smithfield for over 50 years and says there's never been a hospital nearby.

"It's been too long. I've been waiting on it a long time," Epley said.

Currently, residents face lengthy trips to receive emergency and inpatient care.

"To the nearest one is about 30 to 35 minutes, if the traffic's good. If the bridge is up, it's two hours," Epley said.

For many, that's too long in an emergency, which is why neighbors are excited about the new Riverside Smithfield Hospital opening soon.

Jessica Macalino, President of Riverside Smithfield Hospital, says the area's unique geography has created significant barriers to healthcare access.

"We're in this unique area where we're surrounded by waterways, and bridges, and tunnels, and so people have had to travel great distances, 30 minutes or more, to receive access to inpatient care and emergency care," Macalino said. "Because of that, this area has been federally designated as medically underserved."

The new facility will also benefit emergency medical services crews in the region.

Brian Carroll, EMS Chief of Isle of Wight Rescue Squad, says response times will drastically improve.

"It's gonna allow us to deliver emergency care much faster than we've been able to do it in the past. Transport times are gonna go from 30 minutes to an hour—to five minutes to 30 minutes, allowing us to get intervention and care much faster than we've ever been able to do it," Carroll said.

The Jamison-Longford Medical Office Building, located on the hospital campus next to the Riverside Smithfield Hospital, opened earlier in September. There, patients can schedule doctor's appointments with specialists.

"The first day they opened, I had my appointment with my neurologist and it was great," Epley said.

For longtime residents like Epley, the hospital's January opening represents the end of a long wait for accessible healthcare.

"A lot of times, in my age, you need a quick help, and I'm glad it's here. Been waiting on it a long time. I am thrilled!" Epley said.

