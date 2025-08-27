Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Two hospitalized following overturned dump truck on Broadwater Road: VSP

3 Things to Know: Wednesday, Aug. 27
ISLE OF WIGHT COUNTY, Va. — A dump truck that overturned on Broadwater Road resulted in two people being sent to the hospital on Wednesday, according to Virginia State Police.

Around 7:26 a.m., police responded to Broadwater Road for a single-vehicle crash involving a dump truck that was hauling sand. Both the driver and passenger were sent to a hospital in Suffolk following the crash, according to VSP.

Sand scattered across the roadway, causing the area to be shut down for a time. VSP says the road has since reopened.

