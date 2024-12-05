Norfolk 19-year-old convicted of attempted murder of Virginia Beach officer

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — A Norfolk man was convicted of multiple charges Thursday, including attempted murder of a Virginia Beach police officer, in connection to a shooting in the Level Green neighborhood last year.

A jury found Thomas Davenport Jr., 19, guilty on the following charges, according to the Commonwealth’s Attorney’s office: attempted second-degree murder, maliciously shooting at an occupied building, maliciously shooting at an occupied vehicle, use of a firearm, vehicle tampering, and unlawfully destroying property.

The charges stem from an overnight shooting that happened on August 2, 2023.

Prosecutors say an officer in the Level Green area was working undercover in an unmarked vehicle following a string of car break-ins.

The officer saw a group of males, including Davenport Jr., walking in the area, prosecutors say. When the officer noticed one of the males in a driveway near cars, they made a U-turn to watch him. The person in the driveway then started shooting at the officer’s car. The officer returned fire, then heard multiple shooters starting to fire at him.

The officer took cover and wasn’t hit by a bullet, prosecutors say. However, the surrounding area had damages from the gunfire: several cars and buildings in the area were hit. One of the bullets went through a home and hit the headboard of a bed where people were sleeping.

Police also received reports of theft following that night.

Davenport Jr., who was 18 at the time, was arrested about a week later, prosecutors shared. During an interview with police, he admitted to shooting at the officer’s van.

Police also arrested two 16-year-old boys.

Davenport Jr.’s sentencing is scheduled for March 10.

One of the charged teens was adjudicated delinquent for charges of attempted second-degree murder, use of a firearm, maliciously shooting at an occupied vehicle, and two counts of vehicle tampering.

The second teen’s court date was set for March 24, 2025. News 3 reported earlier this year that he’s being tried as an adult.