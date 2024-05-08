Norfolk man wanted for sexual assault, abduction out of James City County

JAMES CITY COUNTY, Va. — James City County police are looking for a man they say is wanted for sexual assault and abduction.

Nijhad "Jhad" Johnson, 21, is wanted for an offense on April 22 in the 6400 block of Richmond Road around 11 a.m., according to police. He is 5'11" and 150 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes.

Johnson was last seen wearing a black hoodie, black pants with graffiti print, black shoes and a black durag, according to police. His last known address is 979 Greenleaf Drive, Norfolk, VA 23523.

Investigations ‘Check every device:' Parents and experts warn of online gaming dangers Jessica Larché

Police say that if you spot Johnson, do not approach or apprehend, instead contact law enforcement immediately.

Anyone with information on Johnson's whereabouts should contact Detective Dykstra at 757-259-5146 or submit an anonymous tip to the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP or online. Crime Line tipsters are never asked to give their name or required to testify in court and may be eligible for a cash reward of up to $1000 if a tip leads to an arrest.