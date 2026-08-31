Norfolk mother seeks answers 26 years after son's unsolved murder in Chesapeake

CHESAPEAKE, VA. — Yolanda Stoner has spent 26 years waiting for answers.

The Norfolk mother is pleading for someone to come forward with information about the unsolved murder of her son, Stephon R. Walton, who was fatally shot in Chesapeake in 2000.

Stoner sat down with me at the Norfolk Botanical Garden — a place she describes as representing hope and healing — to share her story and renew her call for justice.

Watch: Norfolk mother who lost son to gun violence celebrated as a community ‘hero’

Everyday Hero: Yolanda Stoner

"Somebody knew something," Stoner said.

Walton turned 19 on June 11, 2000. Weeks later, on July 23, he was shot near the old City Lights Bar in the South Norfolk neighborhood of Chesapeake. A group of three people drove him to the hospital, but police say investigators were never certain of their connection to Walton.

"We're not even sure that the people who drove him to the hospital were or were not his friends," Chesapeake police said in a recent plea for leads in the cold case.

Investigators also were unable to get a statement from Walton before he died.

"At that time he already gone through surgery, was unable to speak, and no one got a statement from him as far as law enforcement wise," Chesapeake police said.

Walton never regained consciousness after surgery. He died on September 10, 2000.

The summer months are especially painful for Stoner. The stretch between her son's birthday and the anniversary of his death weighs heavily on her each year.

"Between June 11th and September 10th it gets a little rocky," Stoner said.

Despite the grief, Stoner said she wants whoever pulled the trigger to have the type of peace that can only come from admitting to their crimes. She believes they are already living with the consequences.

"They're already being held responsible," Stoner said. "Because they have to live with this every day. They have to live with it every day."

When I asked whether she was more focused on the person coming forward for their own peace than on seeing them imprisoned, she did not hesitate.

"They're living a life sentence now," Stoner said. "Their sentence started the day that they pulled that trigger."

She said she hopes whoever is responsible will find the courage to come forward — for their own sake as much as hers.

"I can't bring him back, you can't bring him back, so just know that you can have peace the same way I have peace," Stoner said.

"Give yourself peace and bring some joy back in your life because your life can't be joyful," Stoner said.

That peace has allowed Stoner to channel her grief into action. She founded Forever 19, a nonprofit named in honor of her son, dedicated to providing support and resources to communities impacted by gun violence.

On September 10 — the anniversary of Walton's death — Stoner is launching a community drive to collect items for people experiencing homelessness.

"If you forgive then you can take your joy back, your heart can heal and it opens your mind," Stoner said.

"Everyday I live, he lives," Stoner said.

The Chesapeake Police Department is now offering a $5,000 reward for information that leads to an arrest in any of the Department’s Cold Case Homicide investigations, including Stephon Walton. Anyone with information may contact the Chesapeake Police Department Investigations Section at 757-382-6251 or by email at ColdCase@cityofchesapeake.net.

Those wishing to remain anonymous may call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP℠ (1-888-562-5887), submit a tip online at P3TIPS.COM, or use the P3TIPS app on a smartphone. Callers are never asked to give their name or required to testify in court.

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