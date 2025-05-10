Portsmouth police search for suspect in connection to homicide

PORTSMOUTH, Va — Portsmouth police are searching for a suspect in connection with a homicide that occurred on Connor Place.

On Wednesday, police say they found 32-year-old Nikale Kwane Gordon Sr. suffering from a life-threatening gunshot wound on the one block of Connor Place. Gordon was taken to the hospital, where he later died from his injuries.

Police are now asking for help in locating the suspect, 28-year-old Hasaun Nyquan Williams. Williams is 5'7" and weighs 150 pounds. According to police, Williams left the scene in a white 2013 BMW 4-door with the Virginia license plate TGD6130.

Williams has been charged with second-degree murder, use of a firearm in the commission of a felony, and malicious shooting. Police consider him armed and dangerous.

Police urge anyone with information abotu this incident to contact the Portsmouth Police Investigations Bureau at 757-393-8536. Those who wish to remain anonymous can contact the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP. Callers can also submit an anonymous tip through the Crime Line's "P3 Tips" app or visit their website at www.portscrimeline.com.