Retired Norfolk police officer encourages parents to properly store guns after two toddlers shot in same week

NORFOLK, Va. — This week, just days apart from each other, police in Portsmouth and Newport News confirmed that two three-year-olds had been shot and killed in separate cases.

News 3 is taking a closer look at proper gun safety, as this issue impacts families.

"First, we have to recognize that we have a crisis on our hands, and I don't think some people recognize that yet, but we do. The situation is getting worse," said retired Norfolk Police officer Richard James. "Until something is done children are going to continue to die."

People across Hampton Roads are seeing it firsthand.

Monday, News 3 learned through court documents that a 3-year-old was shot and killed by a loaded and unattended gun.

Just a few days later, a3-year-old in Newport News was accidentally shot to death.

Both of these cases come after a 2-year-old was accidentally shot in Portsmouth last August.

"When we're dealing with these type of situations, it's a whole community that starts to hurt," said Darrell Redmond, a Portsmouth community activist.

Redmond runs the Portsmouth anti-violence group, Give Back 2 Da Block.

He said the shooting in Portsmouth hits home for him because he knew the 3-year-old and his family.

He told News 3 he's tired of seeing young people being victims of gun violence.

"The first thing we have to do is become more aware of gun violence intervention evidence based programs that actually work," said Redmond.

James warns that adults should secure their guns.

"No child should have access to a firearm. It is a dangerous tool," James said.

News 3's Kelsey Jones spoke with employees at Bob's Gun Shop in Norfolk

Those working at the gun shop say there's many ways to safely secure your gun at home, especially if you have young children.

They told us, along with gun safes, a couple of other tools can be a lock box and trigger locks.

"We have to take a different approach to what was happening 15-20 years ago. The times that we are living in now are just totally different," said Redmond.

Both Redmond and James agree that these shootings are another way to raise awareness on this issue, and say it's up to parents to have open conversations with their loved ones about gun safety.

"They need to have a conversation with the friends of their children, and their parents of the children about gun safety, and that this is something that we need to take very seriously," said James.

Police in Newport News told us the father of the toddler is facing drug charges as the child's death investigation continues and other charges are pending.

Meanwhile in Portsmouth, Jaquan Askew, 20, a man who police confirmed to us was inside the home at the time of that incident, has been arrested and charged with allowing access to firearms by children.