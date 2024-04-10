Richneck asst. principal ignored multiple warnings day teacher was shot: Grand jury

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — A special grand jury report released on Wednesday detailed the day Abby Zwerner was shot by her 6-year-old student at Richneck Elementary School, and why former Assistant Principal Dr. Ebony Parker was charged with eight counts of child neglect and disregard life.

Crime Richneck asst. principal charged with child abuse in 6-year-old shooter case Heather Eckstine

The report explains that Parker ignored multiple warnings from various staff members, Zwerner included, that the child's behavior was out of line and reports that he had a gun.

The day of the shooting, Zwerner went to Parker's office to tell her the child was in a violent mood. The report alleges that Parker did not acknowledge Zwerner or look up from her computer.

The report also states that Parker dismissed other staff members when she was told that the student had a gun.

Parker was standing outside of her office when someone came into the main office saying someone had been shot, according to the report. It then details that Parker went into her office, shut the door, and remained there until police arrived.

Zwerner, shot, had come into the office and collapsed.

Principal Briana Foster, after telling two children that were in her office to get into the bathroom, came out of her office while a grandmother that was in the building rendered aid to Zwerner until paramedics arrived.

Parker remained in her office, according to the court documents.

The report further details the the child's disciplinary record, response to the shooting and issues police faced getting into the building, and Parker's alleged criminal liability.

Zwerner's attorneys told News 3, "The grand jury report reveals a systemic failure that led to the shooting of Abby Zwerner. Most shocking is the apparent cover up of disciplinary records before and after the shooting. We are grateful for the work of the special grand jury and the answers they have provided this community."

To read the full report, click the link below.