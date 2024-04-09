Former Richneck assistant principal charged with child abuse in case of 6-year-old shooter

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — Former Richneck Elementary School Assistant Principal Ebony Parker has been charged with eight counts of felony child abuse and disregard life in connection to a 6-year-old shooting his teacher, Abby Zwerner, in 2023.

According to court documents, the charges against Parker were filed on Mar. 11, and she is currently listed as a fugitive.

On Jan. 6, 2023, a first grader shot his teacher in the hand and chest in the middle of the school day.

The teacher, Abby Zwerner, and multiple other staff members at Richneck Elementary warned staff the day of the shooting about the child's behavior, including Parker.

Parker resigned shortly after.

