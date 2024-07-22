'She didn't deserve that' neighbor describes woman killed in deadly stabbing in Virginia Beach

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Nice, friendly and outgoing... that's how one neighbor living off of White Beam Court in Virginia Beach describes his neighbor Victoria Hasbrouck who was found dead inside of a home on Saturday.

"The grandmother came, rang the doorbell, and I answered the door. She was hysterical and begging me to call 911 because her daughter had been stabbed," a neighbor living on White Beame, said.

Residents are still emotional after what happened outside of their homes Saturday night.

Watch: Deadly stabbing ends with officers shooting, killing Virginia Beach man, police say

Deadly stabbing ends with VBPD shooting, killing suspect, police say

Virginia Beach Police were responding to a reported stabbing and were confronted by 22-year-old Marques Hasbrouck.

Police said he was armed with a 20" crowbar and a metal rod.

John Hood

A neighbor who didn't want to be identified because of their safety said Hasbrouck was told to drop the weapons more than once.

"There was just no stopping him, he had been tazed and it had no effect," The neighbor said. "They had to put him down he was charging at them with two weapons. He was not retreating, he was not putting the weapons down, they had no choice."

Marques was shot and killed by officers.

Watch: Virginia Beach couple helps save man's life after he's stabbed by his neighbor over noise complaint

Virginia Beach couple helps save man's life after he's stabbed by his neighbor over noise complaint

Three victims were later found inside the home, two with life-threatening injuries, and 58-year-old Victoria Hasbrouck was found dead.

The neighbor News 3 spoke with said they called her Vicky, that she was inseparable from her mom, and that the two are some of the nicest people you could meet.

John Hood

"She was a nice lady, she didn't deserve that," the neighbor said.

Virginia Beach Police did confirm with News 3 that officers had been called out to the same home one time before butbecause the incident involved a juvenile they could not go into details as to why.

While police have not said if this was a mental health crisis, a neighbor said Marques had been working through things.

Watch: Woman charged with first-degree murder in January Norfolk stabbing death

Arrest made in January fatal stabbing

"The grandmother before the police showed up told me we've worked so hard with him and then this," the neighbor said.

Therapists say while you want to help your loved one who may be experiencing a mental health crisis, your well-being is still important.

"You gotta keep yourself safe and if that means removing yourself from the situation, get out of the house, and then try to call someone to get that person some help," Dr. Melynda Keatts, with Genesis Counseling Center, said.

John Hood

Police say the officers who fired shots were not hurt. They are on administrative leave, which is standard protocol, police added.

“Our hearts are with everyone affected by this tragedy," said Virginia Beach Police Chief Paul Neudigate. "Responding to domestic incidents is one of the most dangerous aspects of our job, with every encounter carrying with it the possibility of danger. These situations are often volatile and unpredictable, as was the case last night. We support our officers, theaffected family, and our community as we navigate this difficult time together."

Watch: Crime is down this year in Virginia Beach, chief says

VB Police says crime is down year to date, here's how

The department’s homicide unit is conducting an investigation into the incident, police say. Once their investigation is done, police say evidence will be turned over to the Virginia Beach Office of the Commonwealth's Attorney who will review for compliance with existing law. The Commonwealth Attorney's office is conducting its own independent investigation.

Following these investigations, the department’s Internal Affairs Unit will conduct an administrative review, police say.