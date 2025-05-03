Student charged with making a bomb threat at Nandua High School

ACCOMACK CO., Va — A 16-year-old boy was charged with making a bomb threat at a school on Friday.

At 9:53 a.m., the Accomack County Sheriff's Office received a report that someone had placed homemade explosives in Nandua High School. Students and staff were evacuated to a safe location until deputies arrived.

K-9 units from the Virginia State Police and the Norfolk Police Department, which specializes in the detection of explosives, responded to the school. The K-9s searched the building, and no explosives were located. It was determined that the threat was a hoax.

A 16-year-old was arrested and charged with a single count of making a threat to bomb or burn a building. He was taken to the Norfolk Detention Center and is being held without bond.

The Accomack County Sheriff's Office was assisted by the Virginia State Police, Norfolk Police Department, Onley Police Department, Onancock Police Department, and the Virginia Marine Resources Commission.