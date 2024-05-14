Suffolk police look for person charged, person connected to murder on Blythewood Ln

SUFFOLK, Va. — Suffolk police are looking for two people in connection to the murder on Blythewood Lane last week.
On May 9, 26-year-old Darrell Knight Jr. was shot multiple times just before 6:30 p.m., according to police. He died at the scene.
Police say they are looking for 27-year-old Khalil Malik McGlone. He is charged with felony attempted malicious wounding and use of a firearm in the commission of a felony, according to SPD.
McGlone is known to drive a black 2013 Volkswagen Passat with a possible TSE-4209 license plate number.
Police say they are also looking for 24-year-old Amir Rassein Knight in connection to the incident. Although Knight is not charged, SPD says he has an outstanding warrant for a different incident.
Anyone with information about the incident or the whereabouts of McGlone and Knight should contact the Suffolk Police Department or Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP,online, the department website or Facebook page.
SPD says the investigation is ongoing.