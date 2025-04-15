Two children injured in Virginia Beach shooting

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va — Virginia Beach police are investigating a shooting that sent two boys to the hospital Monday evening.

Police say the shooting happened on Sassafras Court around 8:30 p.m. Police say the two boys have serious injuries.

