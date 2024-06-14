Virginia Beach Police arrest man, faces 19 felonies in connection to 3 different burglaries

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — A man in Virginia Beach is facing close to 20 felony charges after police claim he was behind three different burglaries around the city over three months.

Kenneth Pride Jr. is facing 14 felony counts of entering a building at night with intent to commit larceny.

The first was back on March 15 off of Viking Dr. near the Lynhaven area.

The second happened on May 6 in the 700 block of Independence Circle and the third was on May 29 off of South Lynhaven Road.

According to court documents, Pride broke into several office buildings and took several items.

"There were various that's why some of them are just petty larceny there were some items that were taken like maybe cash, or currency, or something like that. Credit Cards may have been in some of these businesses," Sgt. Jason Atwood, with the Virginia Beach Police Department, said.

Pride also faces three felony counts of possession of burglary tools, one felony count of credit card larceny, one felony count of monument damage greater than $1,000, and three misdemeanor counts of petit larceny.

Police are actively looking to see if Pride may have been related to any other break-ins.