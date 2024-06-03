Watch Now
NewsCrime

Actions

Virginia Beach woman sentenced in connection to second-degree murder of boyfriend

3 Things To Do: Monday, June 3
gavel court law legal
Posted at 6:12 PM, Jun 03, 2024

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — A Virginia Beach woman was sentenced in connection to shooting death of her boyfriend, according to the Commonwealth's Attorney's Office.

A'lycia Ann Ny'shelle Coleman, 25, pleaded guilty to charges of second-degree murder and use of a firearm.

Circuit Court Judge Kevin M. Duffan sentenced Coleman to 43 years in prison while suspending 28 years, leaving 15 years on her sentence.

Father of Hampton 1-year old accidentally shot by another speaks out

Hampton

15-year-old charged in shooting that hurt 1-year-old: Hampton Police

Sammi Bilitz
4:13 PM, Jun 03, 2024

On July 27, 2023, Coleman and her boyfriend, Josiah Chambers, were engaged in an altercation until they were separated by Chambers' younger sibling, according to the Commonwealth's Attorney's Office. Shortly after Chambers and his sibling went downstairs, Coleman followed with a gun and threatened to shoot.

Commonwealth's attorneys say that their evidence proves Coleman shot Chambers once in the torso.

While talking to detectives, Coleman admitted to shooting Chambers but said she only wanted to scare him, according to the Commonwealth's Attorney's Office.

Chambers was transported to the hospital following a 911 call. He died soon after arriving at the hospital despite receiving life-saving treatment.

More crime stories

 

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

On 3

St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway