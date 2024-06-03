Watch Now
15-year-old charged in connection to shooting that hurt 1-year-old: Hampton Police

Elajuwon Covington
Posted at 4:13 PM, Jun 03, 2024

HAMPTON, Va. — A 15-year-old has been charged in connection to a shooting that injured a 1-year-old last week.

On May 28, police responded to the 100 block of Clyde Street after a baby was shot, according to the Hampton Police Department. The baby was taken to the hospital withnon-life-threatening injuries.

Hampton

EXCLUSIVE: Father of 1-year-old shot in Hampton gives update on her condition

Leondra Head
4:19 PM, May 31, 2024

Police say that they charged a 15-year-old with one count of possession of a firearm by a juvenile and one count of allowing access to a firearm by a juvenile on the same day as the incident.

Police said a preliminary investigation revealed that another juvenile accidentally shot the baby with an unsecured firearm.

Hampton PD says that the investigation is ongoing.

