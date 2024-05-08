Woman named as person of interest in shooting on Williamsburg Ave: Portsmouth police

PORTSMOUTH, Va. — Police are looking for a person of interest in connection to a shooting last week.

Shannon Riddick, 39, is needed for questioning after police went to the 800 block of Williamsburg Avenue on May 1 and found a man who had been shot, according to the Portsmouth Police Department.

Portsmouth Police Department Shannon Riddick

Police say that the man was transported to the hospital for treatment.

Riddick has an unrelated warrant out for her arrest out of Portsmouth, according to the PPD.

