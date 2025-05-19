York Co. woman gets 10 years in prison for 2023 death of 11-month-old girl in hot car

YORK COUNTY, Va. — A woman who left an 11-month-old girl she was babysitting in a hot car in York County in 2023 for six hours, causing her death, was sentenced to 10 years in prison.

Kristen Graham, 42, of Seaford, pleaded guilty to felony involuntary manslaughter and felony child abuse in connection to the death of Myrical Wicker.

VIEWER SUBMITTED 11-month-old Myrical Wicker



Last Thursday, Graham was sentenced to 10 years for the involuntary manslaughter charge. She was also sentenced to 10 years for the child abuse charge, but that sentence was fully suspended, bringing her time served to 10 years.

Investigators say there was also a dog in the car with Myrical, which did not survive. An animal cruelty charge Graham initially faced in connection to the dog's death was nolle prosequi, meaning the charge was dropped but could come back up in the future.

In 2023, York-Poquoson Sheriff Ron Montgomery said officials were made aware of Myrical's death on Sept. 12 when an 80-year-old man brought the baby girl in a trash bag to Mary Immaculate Hospital in Newport News. An investigation revealed Graham was taking care of the child that day and for a couple days prior.

According to court documents obtained by News 3 in 2023, Graham says she took Gabapentin — a medication that treats seizures and nerve pain — drove to Newport News, then returned to her York County home with the baby and a dog around 5 a.m.

Graham then rolled up the windows of her car with the child and dog inside, went into her house and went to sleep, investigators say.

Watch full press release from the York-Poquoson Sheriff's Office on Sept. 14, 2023:

11-month old & dog left in hot car both die; York Co. woman arrested: Sheriff

At the time, Sheriff Montgomery said the baby and the dog were likely alone in the car from 8:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. In Graham's statement to deputies, she said she has no memory of anything after pulling the car into the driveway.

After the Chief Medical Examiner's Office released the autopsy report for Myrical, the sheriff's office got a warrant charging Graham with felony murder. However, online court records show that the charge was amended to involuntary manslaughter.

Graham was also sentenced to 10 years of probation following her time in prison.