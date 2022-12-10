CrossFit gym honors local sailor with memorial workout, raises money for young son

CHESAPEAKE, Va. - Dozens gathered at a local CrossFit gym Saturday morning for a memorial workout in honor of a local sailor who took his own life.

Kody Decker, 22, died by suicide on October 29; one of four recent deaths at Naval Station Norfolk's Mid-Atlantic Regional Maintenance Center (MARMC). The deaths, which have attracted national attention, are under investigation.

Decker's father, Hickory High School teacher and football coach Robert Decker, is a member at CrossFit Krypton on Bruton Court.

"We just want to help out any way that we can," said Ben Smith, the gym's owner, who came up with the memorial workout idea.

Saturday, CrossFit Krypton collected donations to help build a trust fund for Kody's young son, Myles, through Towne Bank. In exchange, those who donated could join a special workout: 22 rounds of nine burpees and eight reps of lifting a barbell overhead, followed by 2000 meters on the row machine.

The numbers are significant; 22 rounds for 22 years of life, "9" and "8" make up Kody's birthdate and 2000 is his birth year. Kody's dad joined for every rep.

“Kody kicked my butt one more time. It was a good workout. Really good," he told News 3 after finishing. “Every single person (here is) great people. Just good to the bone.”

The workout started at 9 a.m. with Decker getting emotional while talking about his son.

“Don’t take each day for granted that you have with your children. Love them, hug on them, be there for them because you just don’t know," he said.

He says the last several weeks have been a "nightmare" for him and his family, adding that the fight is just beginning to have the full story of his son, and those of other service members whose lives ended similarly, told.

”Resources. Have them available," said Decker, specifically referencing the Brandon Act, a measure that allows sailors to get immediate anonymous access to mental health treatment. It has yet to be implemented.

News 3 also spoke with Decker's mother about Kody's death and her efforts to push for accountability and awareness. Click HERE for that story and to read the U.S. Navy's statement on recent MARMC deaths.

If you or anyone you know is experiencing a mental health crisis, here are some local resources to get help. You can also call the Suicide and Crisis Lifeline at 988.